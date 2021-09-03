Carol Rose Mason Sexton, Lancing

Ms. Carol Rose Mason Sexton, age 75 of Lancing went to be with Jesus Friday, September 3, 2021, peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. Carol was born November 13, 1945, in Gobey, Tennessee to her late father Vinus Mason and mother Eva Mae Chaney. She graduated from Sunbright Highschool in 1963. She was a born-again Christian and attended church until she was physically unable to. She was an animal lover, a wonderful mother, and an amazing grandmother. She will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her children. Daughters – Cheri (Roy) Bible, Karen (Joel) Seaton, Regina Webb (Ronnie Phillips); all of Wartburg, TN. Sons- Garold (Kim) Sexton and Derrick (Tina) Sexton; both of Georgia. Grandchildren- Megan Bible, Shasta (Wayne) Bedford, Ethan (Brandi) Bible, Sarah Seaton, Harley Seaton, Garret (Allison) Sexton, Andira Sexton, Amber (Kyle) Heath, Brittany Rose Sexton, Jerrica (Eric) Jones, Jeremy Scott, Joina Webb, Jacob (Megan) Sexton, Lucas Sexton, and Tisha (Diego) Munguia. Along with 12 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Special friend Phillip Hamby.

She is survived by her siblings: Lon Chaney, Billy Mason, Sheila Norris, Louella Goodman, and Cathy Mason.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Patsy Kirby & Janet Mason, brothers: Robert “Bob” Mason, Wayne Mason, & little brother Sam Mason, and the father of her 5 children William “Bill” Sexton.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1-3 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm. Interment will follow at the Lane Cemetery, Lancing, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Rose Mason Sexton.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Rose Sexton, of Lancing, TN, please visit our floral store.

