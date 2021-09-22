Bryan Scott Fairchild, Sunbright

Bryan Scott Fairchild, age 47, passed away on September 16, 2021, at Roane Medical Center with his family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his father, Milford Ray Fairchild; brother, Milford Ray Fairchild, Jr.; grandparents, Arthur & Beatrice Fairchild and Mac & Delphia Woodard.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shonda Chitwood Fairchild; daughters, Simone Fairchild of Sunbright, Samantha and husband, David Berry of Powell, and Sarah Finley also of Powell; mother, Patsy Fairchild of Glenmary; grandchildren, Carmen Parton, James Tate, Logan Fairchild, and Gracelynn Finley and a host of aunts, uncles, and extended family.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Coal Hill Cemetery in Glenmary at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Webb officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bryan Scott Fairchild.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bryan Fairchild, of Sunbright, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

