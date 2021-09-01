Brittni Watzlawick, Clinton

Brittni Watzlawick, age 33, of Clinton passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born July 27, 1988, in Knoxville and was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Clinton.  Brittni had a great passion for journalism and would write personal thoughts, insights, emotions, and theories in her diaries.  She loved cooking and enjoyed eating as well. She would want everyone to remember that life is beautiful and to enjoy every moment, one moment at a time and collect moments and be happy. 

SURVIVORS

Children                             Rose, Ayden, and Shylar

Mother                               Sandra Block of Clinton

Father                                Ralph Watzlawick & wife, Karen of Knoxville

Special Aunt & Uncle      Danny & Debbie Light of Heiskell

Brothers                             Donnie Ford of Racine, WI

                                            David Watzlawick of Racine, WI

Sister                                  Brandi Stagnolia of Clinton

Nieces                                 Desi, Sierra, Navah, and Tegan

Cousins                              Ali, and Isaiah       

Many extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021, at Greenway Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Darrell Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow in Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865)717-7727.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

