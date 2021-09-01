Brittni Watzlawick, Clinton

Brittni Watzlawick, age 33, of Clinton passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born July 27, 1988, in Knoxville and was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Clinton. Brittni had a great passion for journalism and would write personal thoughts, insights, emotions, and theories in her diaries. She loved cooking and enjoyed eating as well. She would want everyone to remember that life is beautiful and to enjoy every moment, one moment at a time and collect moments and be happy.

SURVIVORS

Children Rose, Ayden, and Shylar

Mother Sandra Block of Clinton

Father Ralph Watzlawick & wife, Karen of Knoxville

Special Aunt & Uncle Danny & Debbie Light of Heiskell

Brothers Donnie Ford of Racine, WI

David Watzlawick of Racine, WI

Sister Brandi Stagnolia of Clinton

Nieces Desi, Sierra, Navah, and Tegan

Cousins Ali, and Isaiah

Many extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021, at Greenway Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Darrell Griffis officiating. Interment will follow in Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865)717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

