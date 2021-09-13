Brian Cundiff, 53

Brian Cundiff, age 53, passed away September 10th, 2021, in Harriman, Tennessee. He grew up in Rockwood, Tennessee, and graduated from Rockwood High School and Roane State Community College. Brian owned and operated his own business, B & B Sales, where he worked for over 25 years. He loved what he did, and all of the friendships that he made along the way. He was a huge sports fan and loved sharing his knowledge with others. Even more than sports, Brian loved his family. He never missed a ballgame, dance recital, or a chance to visit those that had moved out. They knew they were cherished. Above all else, he was a great Christian man with a heart for the Lord and an extreme prayer warrior. He would never leave someone wondering where he would be spending eternity. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Jonell Cundiff

He leaves behind to cherish his memory:

Wife: Ann Cundiff of Harriman, TN.

Children: Katy McCoy (Luke) of Etowah, TN.

Megan Cundiff of Clarksville, TN.

Sarah Cundiff of Harriman, TN.

Kevin Rider of Kingston, TN.

Sisters: Janet (Jerry) Branscum of Spring City, TN.

Bobbi (Tim) Abbey of Spring City, TN.

Jo Kross of Harriman, TN.

Eileen Poche of Rockwood, TN.

Millie (Gary) Bohanan of Rockwood, TN.

Also, many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 3:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Tim McMichael officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Brian Keith Cundiff.

