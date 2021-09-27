Brenda L. Tilley, Harriman

Brenda L. Tilley, age 69 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Brenda retired from K-25 where she worked as a Security Manager and later from PNNL where she was a Physical Security Specialist. She loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her friends. Brenda enjoyed sports especially the VOLS. She was preceded in death by her parents E.L. and Louise Smith; brother Lee Smith and uncle Pat Sheets.

Survivors include: Husband of 50 years Tom Tilley of Harriman; Son Brent Tilley (Rhonda) of Hilliard, FL; Daughter Kendra Jones (Cody) of Knoxville; Grandchildren Savanna Millan; Gavin Millan; Cole Tilley; Wyatt Jones; Emma Jones; Brothers Ronnie Smith (Debbie); Terry Smith (Candy); Brother-in-law Bob Tilley (Lori); Sister-in-law Ketta Smith; Aunt Linda Sheets and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The graveside service will be at 11:00 am Friday, October 1st at the Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Griffith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dyllis Baptist Church Building Fund. Donations can be sent to 530 Dyllis Rd., Harriman, TN 37748.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Tilley Family.

