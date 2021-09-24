Brad Gordon Jr, Ten Mile

Brad Gordon Jr., age 83 of Ten Mile, TN passed away at his home Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021. He was born September 28, 1937, in Roane County and was a graduate of Midway High School in 1956. He was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church. Brad was a loyal and devoted employee for twenty-seven years at Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Preceded in death by his parents, Brad & Hester Gordon; brother Samuel David Gordon; sisters Marie Keylon and Betty Collier along with son Terry Lee Gordon.

Survivors: Loving wife of 65 years, Sylvia Gordon; children Tammy Narramore of Kingston, Cindy Fielden and husband David Fielden of Ten Mile, Melissa Richardson and husband Billy Richardson of Ten Mile. 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in Luminary Cemetery with Pastor Bill Duncan and Wayne Hedrick officiating. The family request that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Luminary United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund 3401 River Road Ten Mile, TN 37880.
Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Gordon Family.

