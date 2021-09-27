Big Rig Rollover this morning on Interstate 40 eastbound 345 mile marker

I-40 eastbound at the 345 mile marker was the location of a tractor trailer accident which occurred around 8am today. The truck pulling flat bed trailer rolled over on its top on the left side of the interstate. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report filed, the driver, Gabriel Calderon, Age 44 From Rockwall, Texas, was injured and taken to an area hospital. The report did not place any charges on the driver. One lane was blocked for several hours causing back ups for motorists much of the day until the all clear was given.

