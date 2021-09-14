Betty Jean White, Clinton

Betty Jean White, age 62 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 8, 1959, in LaFollette, TN to the late Dudley Susie Miller Jenkins. Betty was a member of the West Side Baptist Church. She loved hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, mowing, and working on her flowers. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her sister, Janet Jenkins.

Survivors include; husband, Steve White of Clinton, sons, Adam White & Heather Lemons of Clinton and Steve White, Jr. & Nicole of Lake City, brothers, J.C. & Kathy Jenkins of Caryville, Michael & Mary Jenkins of Clinton, Darrell & Ann Jenkins of Lake City, Bob Jenkins of Lake City, Harold Dean Jenkins of Caryville, sister, Barbara Ault of Norris, grandchildren, Jacob White, Hannah White, Abbie Lemons, and Kevin Hampton.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges and Rev. James Adkins officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in precession to the Sam Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN for a 10:00 AM Internment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

