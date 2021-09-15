Betty Dean Howard Moore, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Dean Howard Moore, age 76 of Rockwood passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home. Betty enjoyed life and being a member of Eureka Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Charles Wayne Moore.

Three daughters: Janet Yeary, Jodie Futrell, and Julie Moore.

Parents: Jesse & Elizabeth Howard.

Two brothers: Samuel Howard and Charley Howard.

She is survived by her three grandchildren: Joshua Clark, Darr Yeary, and Karli Futrell.

Two great-grandchildren: Asher and Jaxsyn.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Moore family.

