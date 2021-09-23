Benny S. Houser, 85

Benny S. Houser

(November 18, 1935-September 22, 2021)



Benny passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge surrounded by his family. Benny worked at Union Carbide/Martin Marietta for 33 years and at Bechtel Engineering for 21 years as a Health Physicist. He was a volunteer fireman for the city of Clinton for 21 years, a little league coach in football, basketball, and baseball, a judge for U.T. Track and Field, a Lady Vols basketball usher, as well as a Tour Guide for the American Museum of Science and Energy. One of his biggest passions was being an AACA judge and owning antique cars. He was preceded in death by parents, Ben & Adelean Houser, and son-in-law, Timothy L. Carmical.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Jean D. Houser; son, Chris Houser and wife Donna; daughter, Traci Carmical; Grandchildren, Drew Houser, Lesli Waers and husband Sam, Jessica Tipton and husband Jackie, Jennifer Sloan and husband Brant; Great Grandchildren, Jaxon Tipton and Jase Tipton.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Sunday, September 26, 2021, with a 5:00 pm service. Family and friends will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Monday, September 27, 2021, for a 10:00 am graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Benny may be made to the American Museum of Science Energy, 115 E. Main Street, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or The University of Tennessee College of Education. www.holleygamble.com

