Baby Malachi James Mac Dermott

Malachi James Mac Dermott, the infant son of Candice Rene` and William Thomas Mac Dermott, Jr., passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Anne; brother, Eli Tom; grandmother, Charlene Ann Willett; aunt, Katelyn Irene Mac Dermott Smith; and great grandparents, Irene Mac Dermott, and William Mac Dermott.

Survivors include:

Parents:                       Candice Rene` and William Thomas Mac Dermott, Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Grandparents:             Eric Willett of Kingsport, TN

William Thomas Mac Dermott, Sr. & Kimberly Irene Mac Dermott of Harriman, TN

Aunt:                            Erica Willett of Oak Ridge, TN

Cousin:                        Noah Smith

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made.

“But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:14)

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Malachi James Mac Dermott.

