Baby Amiyah Pritchard, Coalfield

Baby Amiyah Pritchard passed away August 31, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Walter & Rosetta Jones, and Eva Kenders & Elsworth Pritchard.

She is survived by her parents, Michael Pritchard & Kelcey Dennis; sisters, Mayzie & Addison; brothers, Nikolai, Leyland, Caden, Marcus, and Matthew; grandparents, Sheila Brinyark-Latham, Elmer Dennis, and Michael & Jennifer Pritchard; maternal great grandparents, Thomas & Blanche Brinyark and Lucy Crawford & Robert Crawford; and a host of uncles, aunts and extended family.

The family will be having a graveside service, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Montgomery Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Baby Amiyah Pritchard.

