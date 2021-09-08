Artis Lee Heath, Knoxville

Artis Lee Heath, age 81, of Knoxville TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 6, 2021.

He was preceded in death by parents, James and Reba Heath, brothers, William Heath and Winfred Heath and sister, Ella Mae Heath.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joyce Heath, son, Ricky Heath (Hope) of Clinton, and daughter, Vicki Whitehead (Mark) of Knoxville. Grandchildren, Caleb and Kaylee Heath and Erika Whitehead.

Graveside Services will be Friday, September 10 at 2:00 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Corryton, TN

In lieu of flowers the family asks to consider a donation to Holston Baptist Church, 1012 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Strawplains, TN 37871.

