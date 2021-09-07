Adam Suddath, Oakdale

Mr. Adam Suddath, age 40 of Oakdale, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother: Tammy Mitchell

One brother: Jarrod Suddath

Grandparents: Johnny and Geraldine Reynolds

Niece and Nephew: Trinity and Reece Suddath

Several Aunts and Uncles

And a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family will meet in the Piney Cemetery on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM for a graveside service. The graveside service will be officiated by Bro. Wayne Nelson.

