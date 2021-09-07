Adam Suddath, Oakdale

Mr. Adam Suddath, age 40 of Oakdale, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother: Tammy Mitchell
One brother: Jarrod Suddath
Grandparents: Johnny and Geraldine Reynolds
Niece and Nephew: Trinity and Reece Suddath
Several Aunts and Uncles
And a host of other friends and loved ones. 

The family will meet in the Piney Cemetery on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM for a graveside service. The graveside service will be officiated by Bro. Wayne Nelson.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Suddath family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

