14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade scheduled

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172 & The American Legion Riders Post 172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 are proud to announce the 14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade which will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. in downtown Clinton, TN. This years’ theme is the “Thank You Veterans of Anderson County for your sacrifice”. The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and move along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse. The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 1/2 hour before the parade. All veterans are invited to participate and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade. There is NO Registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising and insurance. For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact Rick Lou, Post Commander @ 423-561-0716 or Leon Jaquet, Anderson County Veteran Service Officer at 865-556-0997 or at the Anderson County Veteran Service Office in the Anderson County Courthouse to pick-up a registration form. Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

