Zelma Kennedy, Knoxville

Zelma Kennedy, age 80, a resident of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation.

She was born in New River on May 29, 1941. Zelma worked for Roane Hosiery before owning her own business as a Seamstress. She was a faithful member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Rockford, TN and was devoted to reading her bible and praying for others.

Zelma was preceded in death by her parents, James, and Frances Kennedy; brothers, Lowell, Leamon, Glenn, and Elmer Kennedy; son-in-law, Donald Ralph Henderson.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Lee Kennedy; children, Cheryl Kennedy Henderson of Knoxville and Bryan DeWayne Kennedy and wife Tammy of Harriman; grandchildren, Sarah Kennedy and Dylan Kennedy both of Harriman; great-granddaughter, Delilah Kennedy; brother, Loura “George” Kennedy and wife Debbie; sister, Glenna Cornett and husband Ellis “Buzz”; step-sister, Betty Harrison; sisters-in-law, Mary Parks and husband Brad and June Cooper; brother-in-law, David Rogers; family friend and caregiver, Mary Ann Collins; also by a host of extended family members and friends.

A special “Thank You” to the nurses and staff at Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation for their care of Zelma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Beasley officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Kennedy family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

