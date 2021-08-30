William E. McKensey, Harriman

William E. McKensey, age 74, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on Friday, August 27, 2021, peacefully at the Renaissance Terrace Nursing Home in Harriman, Tennessee. William a.k.a. “Harry” accepted the Lord as his personal Savior many years ago, and continued his walk with Christ at the Believers Voice of Deliverance Church in Harriman. Harry was a United States Veteran, who served his term to his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at the Cortes Corporation in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he retired in 2012. Harry was a professional Bowler, who won many awards and Bowling Rings. He loved to listen to Gospel music, including his favorite song by Lee Williams, “If I Couldn’t Say a Word, I’ll Just Wave My Hand”. His second profession was cutting grass and manicuring many lawns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruby McKensey; uncles, Gene, Clyde, and Freddie Cooper; and aunt, Louise Cooper, all of Dayton, Tennessee.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

Devoted Friend, Ex-Wife, and Caretaker: Glenda McKensey of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Shakiara McKensey

Brothers: Robert (Alfreda) McKensey

Darrel McKensey

Greg Hyatte

Sister: Teresa Wilkerson Smith

Grandchildren: Kyreonna, Stoney, and Khamiree McKensey

Uncle: Matt Cooper, all of Dayton, Tennessee

A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Special Friends: Rev. James B. Springs, Bro. Tommy Johnson, Bro. Jerome Kilgo, and Jeremaine Copeland

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor / Overseer Willie Mae Springs and Pastor James Brady Springs officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

