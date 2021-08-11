William Allen Richardson III, Rockwood

Mr. William Allen Richardson III, age 66 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on August 9, 2021. Mr. Richardson loved his simple country life and enjoyed working on old cars and drawing in his spare time. He also enjoyed helping others. Most of his childhood was spent in Seoul, Korea where his parents served as missionaries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Allen Richardson, Jr. and Peggy Belle Ashburn, and his sister, Renea Smith.

He is survived by:

Sisters: Joy (John) Hood of New Mexico

Amy Ballinger of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brothers: Carlton (Mollie) Richardson of Oregon

Brett Richardson of Rockwood, Tennessee

Stanley Richardson of Tullahoma, Tennessee

Logan (Carolyn) Richardson of South Carolina

Special Nephew: Caleb Moss of Rockwood, Tennessee

Also survived by various nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks to Signature Health Care of Rockwood. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Allen Richardson III.

“Honour thy father and thy mother, as the Lord thy God hath commanded thee; that thy days may be prolonged, and that it may go well with thee, in the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.” Deuteronomy 5:16

