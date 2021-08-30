Wendy Lynn Wright Hawn, Wartburg

Wendy Lynn Wright Hawn, age 47 of Wartburg joined the Lord on August 29, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donnie Wright; grandparents, Jesse & Wilma Wright and Walter & Beulah Coffman; and father-in-law, Jim Hawn.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Larry Hawn; son, Jesse Hawn; daughter, Sydney Hawn all of Wartburg; mother, Marcia Wright of Oakdale; sisters, Candy Wright of Wartburg, Kelly (Jammie) Mann and Julie Ford all of Oakdale; father & mother-in-law, Wayne and Sandie Thomas of Wartburg, brother-in-law, Paul Hawn of Wartburg and a host of nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 at Schubert Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Hamby officiating. Interment will follow at the Montgomery Cemetery in Wartburg.

