W.C. “Bill” Klima, Oak Ridge

W.C. “Bill” Klima, age 83, of Oak Ridge, passed away on August 11, 2021. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Bill worked at ORNL in the biology lab and taught science courses at several colleges in the area.

He was preceded in death by parents, Bart & Adanell Klima; birth father, W.F. Kinney; and infant sister, Christy Lane Klima. Survivors include wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Irene Brown Klima; sons, David Klima, and Carl Klima and wife, Laurie; brothers, Douglas Klima, and wife, Bibbi, Gerald Klima and wife Jackie, and Steven Klima and wife, Rachel; sister, Marilyn Eckstrom, and husband, Ron, and Gail Powers; and grandchildren, Katharine, Lauren, and Amelia Klima.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, https://secondharvestetn.org. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, August 16, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of W.C. “Bill” Klima please visit our Tribute Store.

