Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, Pidgeon Forge (formerly of Sevier County)

Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, age 67, of Pidgeon Forge formerly of Sevier County, Sevierville, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald (Pappy) Kent Inman; mother, Nina Virginia Burchfield and Gary Lynn Burchfield.

She left behind her brother, Ed Burchfield; sister, Carrolinda Jones; special cousin, Penny Elaine Wilson and aunt, Wilda Lamon; sons, Kent (Dawn) Clore and Joe (Whitney) Clore; grandchildren, Michael (Sumner) Clore, Andrew (Kayla) Sara Nicole Clore; great-grandchildren, Ryker Andrew Clore, Zane Michael Clore, Tate Soloman Clore, and Oaklen Drew Clore and a host of nephews, nieces, and family members.

She will be laid to rest at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Sevierville, TN, with graveside service being on August 2, 2021, starting at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vivian Gail Clore of Pigeon Forge, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

