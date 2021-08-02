Virginia Irwin, Clinton

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Virginia Irwin, age 80 of Clinton passed away at Ft. Sanders Medical Center on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Virginia had been a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church for 57 years where she loved singing in the choir and was also a Sunday school teacher for many years.  Throughout her life she loved cooking, flowering, and spending time with her family and friends. Virginia was a devout prayer warrior for everyone she knew and loved.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Ruby Braden; brother, Jack Braden; sister, Barbara Foust & her husband, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Helen Braden; brothers-in-law, Bob Carden & Tommy Irwin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Irwin of Clinton; children, Rick Irwin & wife Michelle of Clinton and Danny Irwin of Heiskell; grandchildren, Tyler Irwin & wife Kayla of Heiskell, Ethan Irwin, Connor Irwin, Braden Irwin, McKinley Irwin; brothers, JT Braden & wife Carolyn, Bobby Braden, and James Braden & wife Betty; sisters, Mary Nelle Carden and Janie Irwin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 10:00 am Thursday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Edward “Van” Blankinship, Oak Ridge

Edward “Van” Blankinship, age 95, of Oak Ridge, passed away, July 28, 2021. He was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: