OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 24, 2021) – The missing endangered persons, Patrice Hastings and her grandson, Eric Hastings have been located safe.
The Oak Ridge Police Department appreciates the public’s help in locating these individuals.
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 24, 2021) – The missing endangered persons, Patrice Hastings and her grandson, Eric Hastings have been located safe.
The Oak Ridge Police Department appreciates the public’s help in locating these individuals.
Tags City of Oak Ridge Found Missing persons Oak Ridge Oak Ridge Police Department ORPD safe
8/23/2021ACTIVE+/- ACTIVE% INCREASEDEATHSINCREASE IN DEATHSAnderson County712371521822Campbell County35218955640Cumberland County6972811721526Morgan County1454411412Roane County6282742711197