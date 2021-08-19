Ulyss Dean Griffin, Rockwood

Mr. Ulyss Dean Griffin, age 83 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at home with his Son and Daughter-in-law by his side. He was born in Athens, Alabama in 1938 and was a member of Rockwood Church of Christ. He was a United States Air Force Veteran beginning in 1956 and then became a lifelong skilled mechanic. Dean was a loving husband, hero, father, and loving grandfather. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Ulmont Franklin Griffin and Eula Mitchell Griffin, Wife; Diana Cofer Griffin, Brothers; Donald Griffin and Albert Griffin, Sister; Gladys Griffin, Daughter; Carla Poole.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Rodney Griffin (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN.

Scott Griffin of Harriman, TN.

Tim Griffin of Harriman, TN.

10 Grandchildren: Justin, Kara, Carla, and Cory Griffin,

Kane and Jordan Penley

Tymber Knight (Kyle)

Kayla Neece (Derek)

Lindsey Ardary (Steven)

Lane Hearne

11 Great Grandchildren or as Dean would say “Too many to count”

Host of nieces and nephews

Sister: Agnes Griffin Hicks of Harriman, TN.

Family will receive friends Monday, August 23, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Roger Carter is officiating. Interment and graveside will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ulyss Dean Griffin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

