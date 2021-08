Two killed after crash on New River Highway

According to a report from THP, the two deceased were Gregory Knight, 60, of Caryville and Sharon Douglas, 54, of Jacksboro.

While driving south on Highway 116 in Anderson County, their 2021 Honda Talon side by side went off the right side of the road and crashed into a standing tree coming to an uncontrolled final rest. Both driver and passenger were killed as a result of the crash.

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

