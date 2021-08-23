Turf Delays Causes Clinton to Move Home Opener to West High School

Due to delays in the installation of the artificial turf at Clinton City field, Clinton has decided to move their game for Friday Night to West High School. Instead of flipping the home games with Austin-East, they’ve decided to move the game to a neutral field, which will be at West High School. West plays at Farragut, so it won’t interfere with their schedule. Kickoff for the game will be at 7pm instead of the normal 7:30pm for Clinton games. So, make a note, Clinton will play host to Austin-East high School, however it will be at West High School, 3300 Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville at 7pm on Friday, August 28th.
Tags Austin-East clinton Clinton High School Dragons Friday High School Football Home Game Moved Turf delays
Check Also
Powdery Substance Shuts Down Rockwood Street
Around 1pm today Rockwood Fire and Police, an ambulance, and EMA Officials were all sent …