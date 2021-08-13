Train vs. Big Truck in Harriman

(NOTE: We will have video of this at 5:30pm and will upload it here later this afternoon)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash today that occurred just before 10am, where a tractor trailer loaded with pipe, was struck by a northbound Norfolk-Southern train at Bell Road in South Harriman. The truck loaded with pipe as far as the cab and half the trailer made it across, but the latter half of the trailer was struck and caused the trailer to be severed in the middle with pipe being strewn all over the roadway and beyond. Fortunately, the train crew wasn’t hurt but the front end of the engine did receive substantial damage. The Truck driver, from Truck driver identified as Miguel Hernandez​ Age: 67 From Magnolia, TX, was not hurt either. Bell Road is a short road that runs off Hwy 27 near the steel mill and leads to a few houses and a couple of abandoned industries. The truck, according to sources we spoke with at the scene, was heading to store the pipe that’s being used on Interstate 40 at the stabilization work on-going there. The Railroad crossing does not have lights or gates. Crews from Goldston’s wrecker service were called to clear the scene of the debris and Bell Road remained closed for about 4 hours.

