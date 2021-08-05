Town of Oliver Springs Council and Water Board meet this evening at 6:30 and 7:00pm

Oliver Springs Town Council members and as Water Board members are set to meet for their two meetings back-to-back tonight, Thursday, August 5th at 6:30pm at City Hall. The public is always welcome to attend. Here’s what’s on the agendas for the meetings first the water board

Old Business: if any then New Business:

Discuss and possibly approve Mayor Cox permission to sign and purchase a backhoe from the City of Oak Ridge.

Discuss and possibly approve Tech Coat Water Filtration Contractors to repair the back wash stainless steel sweeps for $9,115.00.

Discuss and possibly approve FOG (Fat, Oil and Grease) fee schedule amount increase.

Discuss and possibly approve sewer line smoke line testing contract.

When the council meeting starts after the water board the items, they will look at are New Business:

Discuss and possibly approve Fresh Coat of Knoxville to paint the caboose at the library for $4,079.52.

Discuss and possibly approve Cyndy Newton resident board member for Oliver Springs Housing Authority.

Discuss and possibly approve mowing contract for Code Enforcement abatement properties.

