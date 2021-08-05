Town of Oliver Springs Council and Water Board meet this evening at 6:30 and 7:00pm

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

Oliver Springs Town Council members and as Water Board members are set to meet for their two meetings back-to-back tonight, Thursday, August 5th at 6:30pm at City Hall. The public is always welcome to attend. Here’s what’s on the agendas for the meetings first the water board

Old Business: if any then New Business:

Discuss and possibly approve Mayor Cox permission to sign and purchase a backhoe from the City of Oak Ridge.
———————-
Discuss and possibly approve Tech Coat Water Filtration Contractors to repair the back wash stainless steel sweeps for $9,115.00.
————————-
Discuss and possibly approve FOG (Fat, Oil and Grease) fee schedule amount increase.
————————–
Discuss and possibly approve sewer line smoke line testing contract.
———————-
When the council meeting starts after the water board the items, they will look at are New Business:

Discuss and possibly approve Fresh Coat of Knoxville to paint the caboose at the library for $4,079.52.
————————————-
Discuss and possibly approve Cyndy Newton resident board member for Oliver Springs Housing Authority.
—————————————
Discuss and possibly approve mowing contract for Code Enforcement abatement properties.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roundtable discussion focuses on voting

(TN Sec’y of State press release) On Tuesday, Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: