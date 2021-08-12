Tommy Lynn Hembree, Caryville

Tommy Lynn Hembree, age 57 of Caryville, TN passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the UT Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1963, in Hammond, IN to the late William and Dorothy Sue Mccoy Hembree. Tommy was of the Baptist faith. He loved golfing, lake life, and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Tommy is preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Hembree.

Survivors:

Step Daughter, Jaylyn Watters of Maynardville, TN; brothers, Ronnie Hembree and Pam of Morristown, TN, Roger Hembree and Angie of Lake City, TN and Michael Hembree of Caryville, TN; sister, Barbara Settles and Ronnie of Caryville, TN and sister-in-law, Laury Hembree; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

Friends and Family may drop by at their convenience from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will begin at 6:00 PM, Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

The Interment will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

