Tina Mounts, Oak Ridge

Tina Mounts passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 8th, 2021, at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. She was 69 years old. Tina Mounts was born Tina Faust to John Walter Faust and Vida Mae Faust in Detroit, Michigan, on March 8, 1952. She was Protestant Christian by faith. Tina graduated from East Detroit High School in 1970 and married her high school sweetheart, Gary Mounts, in 1972. Gary’s grandfather performed the wedding service; it was his last service before retirement. Gary and Tina raised horses in Michigan; Tina loved four-legged animals almost as much as she loved her family. And Tina loved her dogs; they were her world. She was a devoted mother and housewife. Tina loved her garden, and her home was her whole life.



Tina Mounts is preceded in death by her parents, John Walter Faust and Vida Mae Martin Faust. Tina is survived by her husband, Gary Mounts, and her daughter, Susan Mounts Fredrick.

A private memorial service will be held in honor of Tina’s life.

