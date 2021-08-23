Timothy Lee Shipwash, Harriman

Timothy Lee Shipwash age 58, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 453 for which he worked jobs all across the country and a second-generation farmer. He was a devoted father, husband, and ‘Pap’ to his granddaughters.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Alice Russell, grandparents, Roy and June Giles.

Timothy is survived by:

Wife Stacy Shipwash

Daughter Jenny Shipwash and Brandon Kroll

Son Jacob Shipwash and wife Shayla

Grandchildren Madysen Shipwash

Maverie Shipwash

Sisters Wende and Lloyd Harmon

Mesa Shipwash

Father Leroy and Louise Shipwash

Host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow, Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Burial will be held on Wednesday in Riggs Chapel Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Shipwash Family. www.kyerfuneralhomes.com

