Timothy Lee Shipwash, Harriman

Timothy Lee Shipwash age 58, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 453 for which he worked jobs all across the country and a second-generation farmer. He was a devoted father, husband, and ‘Pap’ to his granddaughters.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Alice Russell, grandparents, Roy and June Giles.
Timothy is survived by:
Wife Stacy Shipwash
Daughter Jenny Shipwash and Brandon Kroll
Son Jacob Shipwash and wife Shayla
Grandchildren Madysen Shipwash
Maverie Shipwash
Sisters Wende and Lloyd Harmon
Mesa Shipwash
Father Leroy and Louise Shipwash
Host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow, Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Burial will be held on Wednesday in Riggs Chapel Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Shipwash Family. www.kyerfuneralhomes.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Timothy Lee Shipwash please visit our Sympathy Store.