Taffy Shay Cox, Sevierville

Taffy Shay Cox, age 55 of Sevierville, passed away on Friday, August 27th, 2021, at the Le Conte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was born on June 8th, 1966, in Rockwood, TN. Taffy was an avid sports fan, a die-hard fanatic of the University of Tennessee, a lover of fast cars, and especially motorcycles. She had a career in law enforcement as a police officer and as an EMT. She was a very active member of the Reboot program. Her boys were the love of her life, and she would do anything for them. She had a huge heart for children and would be a mom to any of those kids in need. She is preceded in death by her father: Ray Cox; Grandparents: Turley & Lucille Copeland, Fred & Hazel Cox. She is survived by:

Wife: Toni Cox

Sons: Elijah Cox, Colton Cox, and Dakota Bradburn

Mother: Anna Cox

Several siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

And numerous, countless friends whom she loved dearly

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, from 2:00-3:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN (805 N Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854). Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Dr. John Copeland officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Taffy Shay Cox.

