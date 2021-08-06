Stanley “Big Mo” Bunch, Devonia

Stanley “Big Mo” Bunch of Devonia, passed away August 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 23, 1946.

Moe loved to hunt, fish, ginseng, go camping, spending time with family and friends, and riding in the mountains. He was baptized at a young age and joined Shiloh Baptist Church in Devonia.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Loreen Bunch; parents, Monroe, and Linnie Bunch; sister, Irene Bunch Low; brothers, Ronnie and Hubert Lee “Sugar Bear” Bunch; nephews, Terry Lowe and Tim Bunch; father and mother-in-law, Shadric and Lillie Mae Bunch; sister and brother-in-laws, Geneva, Rachel, Randall and Elmer.

He is survived by his sisters, Fay and Verldon Bunch, Alene and Verlin Phillips; brother, Hugh Vaughn and Karen Bunch; nieces and nephews, Tommy Lowe, Matthew, Jason, Nikki, Mark, Travis, Karla, Pam, Leanne, Teresa, Gregg, Pam, Marvin, Roger, Brandon, Lisa, and Michael.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Interment will follow in the Bunch Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887 in Stanley’s name.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Stanley “Big Moe” Bunch.

