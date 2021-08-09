Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty, Rockwood

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Mrs. Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty, age 61, of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021.  She was born September 3, 1959, to Richard and Rose Skidmore. She was a custodian for 22 years at Midtown Elementary Schools. Sonya and Uliss ran the roads on their dirt bikes when they were kids. She loved riding everywhere but only if it was a Harley Davidson motorcycle. She always had her husband Uliss and puppy Pebbles by her side on her rides exploring all the backroads through at least 41 states. She is preceded in death by her parents: Richard Dallas Skidmore and Rose Farmer Skidmore. She is survived by:

Husband: Uliss Daugherty                                            of Rockwood, TN

Siblings: John (Angie) Skidmore                                  of Rockwood, TN

Holly (Bart) Warner                                       of Rockwood, TN

Uncles:   Carl (Doris) Skidmore                                    of Rockwood, TN

Luther (Judy) Skidmore                                 of Rockwood, TN

Aunt: Lynn Skidmore

Niece: Sierra (Nathan) Treadway

Nephew: Tyler Skidmore                                              of Franklin, TN

Special Nephew: Nick Warner                                      of Rockwood, TN

Great-Nephew: Dane Francis

Grandchildren: Erika (Justin) Coffey, Dakota Emily, Lucas Emily, Shelby Emily, Brice Daugherty, Cadence Daugherty, Waylon Fross, and Jayden Daugherty.

Special Friend: Carol Roberts                                       of Oklahoma

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 11:00, am -1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm officiated by Bro. Dudley Evans at Evans Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty.

About News Department

Check Also

Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson, Clinton

Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson of Clinton, Tennessee went home to the Lord on August 7, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: