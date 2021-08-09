Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty, Rockwood

Mrs. Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty, age 61, of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was born September 3, 1959, to Richard and Rose Skidmore. She was a custodian for 22 years at Midtown Elementary Schools. Sonya and Uliss ran the roads on their dirt bikes when they were kids. She loved riding everywhere but only if it was a Harley Davidson motorcycle. She always had her husband Uliss and puppy Pebbles by her side on her rides exploring all the backroads through at least 41 states. She is preceded in death by her parents: Richard Dallas Skidmore and Rose Farmer Skidmore. She is survived by:

Husband: Uliss Daugherty of Rockwood, TN

Siblings: John (Angie) Skidmore of Rockwood, TN

Holly (Bart) Warner of Rockwood, TN

Uncles: Carl (Doris) Skidmore of Rockwood, TN

Luther (Judy) Skidmore of Rockwood, TN

Aunt: Lynn Skidmore

Niece: Sierra (Nathan) Treadway

Nephew: Tyler Skidmore of Franklin, TN

Special Nephew: Nick Warner of Rockwood, TN

Great-Nephew: Dane Francis

Grandchildren: Erika (Justin) Coffey, Dakota Emily, Lucas Emily, Shelby Emily, Brice Daugherty, Cadence Daugherty, Waylon Fross, and Jayden Daugherty.

Special Friend: Carol Roberts of Oklahoma

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 11:00, am -1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm officiated by Bro. Dudley Evans at Evans Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sonya Denise Skidmore Daugherty.

