Single Vehicle Accident on Riggs Chapel Road Friday Sends 1 to UT via LifeStar

Roane Rescue Squad members were sent along with other emergency responders this past Friday Aug 27th around 7pm, to Riggs Chapel Road in Harriman. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brady Burnums report stated that a

2000 Nissan Altima Driven by James Jeffers, age 58, from Harriman was traveling eastbound on Riggs Chapel Rd. when he veered left and ran off the left side of the roadway struck a tree after going over a slight embankment. Lifestar was called to take Jeffers to an area hospital with serious injuries Riggs Chapel Road was closed to thru traffic during the investigation and clearing the wreck scene.

