Shelby Jean Campbell Pierce, 82

Shelby Jean Campbell Pierce went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2021. She was born in Cosby, Tennessee to Ethel and Everett Campbell. Everett moved the family (brother Harold, sisters Justine, Jetta, and Diane) to Oak Ridge in 1943 to work for Roane and Anderson Utilities to support the war effort in building the city. Shelby Jean said the family was so excited because the new house in Oak Ridge had indoor plumbing and a washing machine. Shelby Jean graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1957. In 1958 she married Richard Ralph Pierce and had three children. Shelby Jean was an avid dancer and helped Richard co-found the Tennessee Mountain Cloggers in 1973. Shelby assisted in costume designs, coordinated transportation for all the families, and assisted in the production of the shows. The Tennessee Mountain Cloggers performed across the Southeast and had a TV show on PBS in 1977. The team was also invited to Washington DC to be a part of the bicentennial celebration in 1976. Shelby returned to college and received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1988. This is one of her proudest moments to receive a college degree at the age of 50. She worked and served the community for many years as a nurse. Shelby Jean worked at Lakeshore Mental hospital, NHC Healthcare Senior Living in Oak Ridge, Saint Mary’s hospital in Knoxville, and multiple home health agencies in East TN. Shelby Jean also volunteered at Oak Ridge High School as a childcare provider. This program allowed teen mothers the ability to continue their education to receive a high school diploma. She once said that her calling was to serve the people in the remote mountain areas because she felt a close connection to the community and people of East Tennessee. She enjoyed serving her patients and they all loved her very much. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. We would like to share our special appreciation to Kim Robbins for 11 years of dedicated care.

Shelby Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Everett Campbell, and sister, Diane Lally.

She is survived by her children Michael Pierce, Johnny Pierce (Lynn), and Stacey Pierce Minor (Neil), 9 wonderful grandchildren, and 5 beautiful great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Colorado Memorial Trees to help replant trees in the National Forest. Weblink is www.shop.alivingtribute.org. You can select Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest as a preferred Forest.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Walden officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Pierce family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

