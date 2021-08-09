Sharon Earley Douglas, Jacksboro

Sharon Earley Douglas, age 54, of Jacksboro, TN, went to be with the Lord, August 5, 2021. She worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement for 13 years.

Sharon was preceded in death by parents, Ernest & Carol Earley; sister, Catherine Gordon; grandparents, Buster & Carolyn Alongi; aunt, Sharon Ethridge; uncle, Tommy Hardin; and grandparents and several aunts and uncles on the Earley side.

Survivors include children, Michael A. Douglas and wife, Brittany, Michelle Douglas, Greyson Ian Silcox, and Peyton Douglas; grandchildren, Brody, Ariana, Maxton, Alora, and Miley Douglas; sibling, Erin Evette Earley; uncle, Tommy Ethridge; aunt, Mary Kay O’Leary; nephews, Jeremy S. Hyatt, Franz Gordon, Benjamin Gordon, and Victor Casaras; niece, Morgan Samantha-Ann Moneymaker; cousins, Joel Hardin, Scott Hardin, Leah Kilo, Richard Joiner, and Sandra Joiner; great-nephew, Elias; many other great nieces and great nephews; her family at Lowe’s; and the Ball Family.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon Douglas please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

