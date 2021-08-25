Senator Blackburn Supports Flood Recovery Efforts on SuperTalk with Brian Wilson

NASHVILLE, TENN. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Brian Wilson on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN to discuss the devastating flood in Middle Tennessee and the current crisis in Afghanistan.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

Tennessee’s Deadly Floods Caused Unbelievable Damage

“We have been hard at work with these counties and especially Humphreys County, Waverly, where the governor, Senator Hagerty, and I were on Sunday trying to address these needs. I talked with Secretary Mayorkas, the governor talked with the FEMA administrator. We got the declaration done, and it has been approved. It’s going to be resources heading into these counties that have been so adversely impacted…We saw houses that were lifted up off their foundation, not just one or two, but many houses that were lifted up. They’re in the middle of the road or they got pushed into the house next door…The volume of water and then the force of that water that came up so quickly it was unbelievable.”

Biden Stranded Americans And Allies In Afghanistan

“[My office] has over 2,000 names of individuals that are citizens, Afghan partners, NATO partners, and missionaries working with NGOs that are trying to get out of Afghanistan. These are the names [my office] has turned over to the U.S. Department of State…It is horrific that the White House will not admit that they have messed this up. They have people that are indeed stranded. They cannot leave the house, or the Taliban will kill them. They tried to get to the airport, and they cannot get through the Taliban.”

The Biden Administration’s Silence Is Shameful

“[Biden] is going to have to say we will not leave until we get everyone out, every U.S. citizen, every one that has been given a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). All these women and children, if they survive, they’re basically locked in the house. They can’t go to school, show their face, they can’t go anywhere. We know that women are being raped, they’re being forced to marry these Taliban fighters. We know what is going on, and it is shameful that the administration will not admit this. The White House will not admit what is happening on the ground.”

BACKGROUND:

Senator Blackburn’s office has received requests to help over 2,000 people on the ground in Afghanistan.

Senator Blackburn’s office has been working with the State Department, which is overwhelmed and being set up for failure by President Biden.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

