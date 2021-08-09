Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson, Clinton

Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson of Clinton, Tennessee went home to the Lord on August 7, 2021. Sammy was born on November 25, 1942, in Anderson County, TN to the late Sara Vida Wilson Patterson and Samuel Patterson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Belle Patterson; brother, Eugene Patterson.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews all of Clinton; special friend/roommate who took great care of Sammy, Jimmy.

Sammy was born with Cerebral Palsy and he never let it get in the way of his life. He worked at Daniel Arthur in Oak Ridge which he loved very much. He lived in his own apartment and took care of himself for many years.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at The Waters of Clinton for all the love and care given to Sammy. Also, they would like to thank hospice and Pastor Greg for spending time with him.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, August 13, 2021, at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

