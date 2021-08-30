Russell Morel, Oak Ridge

Russell Morel, age 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Born in Indianapolis, Russ grew up in Bloomington, Indiana, and graduated cum laude from Indiana University before joining the US Army. After two years stationed at West Point Military Academy, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from Kelly School of Business at Indiana University. Russ worked in industrial and personnel relations and was a management analyst for the US Atomic Energy Commission, later known as the Energy Research and Development Agency and the Department of Energy. His community volunteer work while at the DOE was rewarded with a trip to Washington, D.C. to receive President H. W. Bush’s Point of Light Award. Russ was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. He was a referee and was instrumental in promoting youth soccer and bringing soccer tournaments to Oak Ridge. In retirement, he enjoyed working with non-profit organizations. He volunteered at and was interim director of CASA of the Tennessee Heartland and was on the founding board of TORCH. His other interests included playing tennis, coin collecting, reading mysteries, and the Sports Car Club of America Road Rallies.

Russ was preceded in death by parents, George & Marjorie Morel; brother, Robert Morel; brother-in-law, Douglas Roberts; and nephew, Michael Klusowski.

Survivors include loving wife of 49 years, Linda Morel; son, Mark Morel of Camas, Washington; daughter, Amy Morel of Portland, Oregon; sister, Susan Marshall of Indiana; nephew, Mathew Marshall and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Camden and Beckham Morel; sisters-in-law, Madelyn Klusowski and husband, Edward, and Wanda Roberts; niece, Jennifer brown and husband, Jim; nephews, Matthew Roberts and wife, Julie, and Nick Roberts and wife, Heather; great-nephews, Miles Klusowski Bellmore, Jackson Roberts, and Dominick Brown; and great-nieces, Sophia, Ella, and Olivia Roberts, and Sydney Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Oak Ridge TORCH, PO Box 5448, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, oakridgetorch.org or to First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge’s Community Assistance, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, www.fumcor.org/care.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Those who cannot attend are welcomed to watch via live stream at fumcor.org/live. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell A. Morel please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

