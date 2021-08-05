Roundtable discussion focuses on voting

(TN Sec’y of State press release) On Tuesday, Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) attended a roundtable discussion about Tennessee’s safe, fair and secure elections with Secretary of State Tre Hargett and election officials from across the state.

Thirteen Tennessee county administrators of elections and one assistant administrator attended the roundtable, including Mark Stephens from Anderson County, Summer Leverette from Bedford County, Josh Blanchard from Cocke County, Jill Davis from Cumberland County, Scott Allen from Hamilton County, Amber Moore from Hardeman County, Chris Davis from Knox County, Susan Harrison from Loudon County, Elizabeth Black from Montgomery County, Tim Sweat from Morgan County, Alan Farley from Rutherford County, Linda Phillips from Shelby County, Lori Atchley from Sumner County and Tammy Smith from Wilson County.

“I was honored to welcome Congressman Davis to Tennessee for this important roundtable discussion,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our office worked with county election administers across the state to conduct a safe, trustworthy election with record turnout in the midst of the pandemic. Our success is evidence that the best way to ensure election integrity is at the state level, not a one-size-fits-all mandate from Washington, D.C.”

During the roundtable, Secretary Hargett, Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins and county election officials discussed Tennessee election procedures, what the federal government could do to support election administration in Tennessee and how proposed federal legislation could negatively impact Tennessee elections.

