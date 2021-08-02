Rossie “Ross” Lee Jones, Wartburg

Rossie “Ross” Lee Jones passed away on July 30th, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County leaving this earthly life for his eternal life after a hard-fought battle with illness.

Ross is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Dalice Jones; 2 sisters, Vera Morrison and Mary Lou Gustafson; and son, Jeff Smith.

He is survived by wife of 54 years, Joan Jones; son, Barry Smith (Laurel); Grandchildren: Jeffrey Smith, Jacob Smith (Kendra), Amanda Crouch (Cale), and Jessica Armes (Isaiah). His most favored jewels, great-grandchildren: Garrett and Grayson Bunch; Caleigh, Evan, and Reese Crouch; Hannah, Ava, and Ina Smith; and Parker and Gage Smith. Ross also leaves behind four devoted brothers: Ken Jones, Bill Jones, Junior Jones, and Charlie Jones. Also a host of adoring nieces and nephews.

Ross was born on May 11, 1934, to Hugh and Dalice Jones of the Gobey community. He was the oldest son of 7 children. He had a love and talent for fishing and gardening. He was a devoted member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church, where he could be seen in his back pew greeting guests and joyfully passing out peppermints to the children, old and young alike. He could be seen swinging on his front porch swing the majority of the day in the warm weather months while cooking for anyone that stopped by.

He served his country for 2 years in the United States Army and served his community as part-owner of Jones Brothers Grocery for 13 years. Such a small space to appropriately describe 87 years of life, but it can be summed up that Ross lived a full life centered around family, kindness, and generosity, and will be missed by all that knew him.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 2nd from 4-6 pm at Mossy Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery with military honors. American Legion Post 149

A special thank you to Life Care Center of Morgan County for excellent care and support.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ross Jones.

