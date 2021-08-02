Ronald Eugene Treadway Sr, Rockwood

Ronald Eugene Treadway Sr, age 63 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Signature Health Care in Rockwood. He was born on December 16th, 1957, in Ozone, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Virgil Treadway and Evelyn Hickey; Daughters: Elisha Gilreath, Becky Everett; and son: Ronald Treadway Jr. He is survived by:

Son:                 Jeffrey Treadway McFalls

Brother:            Eddie Treadway (Ida)

Sisters:             Ilene Crabtree

Diana Rollins (Plez)

Kay Easter

Sheila Crabtree

7 Grandchildren

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

Family and friends will meet in the chapel of Evans Mortuary on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Bro. Mike Lowery officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ronald Eugene Treadway Sr.

