Rockwood Woman Found Dead in Evans Heights Apartments

Dudley Evans 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

A 25-year-old female was found dead in Evans Heights apartments last night. Rockwood Police and Fire were called to Apartment 141 around midnight and upon arrival found the woman unresponsive. The investigation as to what caused her death remains under investigation. There was also a young child inside the apartment as well, uninjured. This is the second person found dead at the Apartments in a week, as last Tuesday night a man was found hanged in an apartment at The Housing complex.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

K-9 Baron Hits Big on I-75

Anderson County Deputy, Caleb Laxton, performed a traffic stop on I-75 on a blue 2-door …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: