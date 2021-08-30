Rockwood Woman Found Dead in Evans Heights Apartments

A 25-year-old female was found dead in Evans Heights apartments last night. Rockwood Police and Fire were called to Apartment 141 around midnight and upon arrival found the woman unresponsive. The investigation as to what caused her death remains under investigation. There was also a young child inside the apartment as well, uninjured. This is the second person found dead at the Apartments in a week, as last Tuesday night a man was found hanged in an apartment at The Housing complex.

