Robert “Bob” Cecil Campbell Sr, Claxton

Robert “Bob” Cecil Campbell Sr., age 74 of Claxton, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was born on July 31, 1947, in Oliver Springs. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy for 16 years and later retired from Parkwest Medical Center after 32 years of service. Although being with his family is what he loved the most, he was an avid UT Football fan and enjoyed watching westerns.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Campbell and Billie Campbell Godfrey, and brother, Jack Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Campbell; children, Robert Campbell Jr. (Tracy), Scott Campbell (Crystal); brothers, Jim Campbell (Carolyn), Roger Campbell (Glenda); sister, Judy Parsons (Frank); grandchildren, Madison and Whitney Campbell. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Elder Jim Campbell and Elder Roger Campbell officiating. A graveside service with Full Military Honors will be at 10 am on Friday, August 13, 2021, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Hwy.

