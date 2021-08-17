Robbie Gayle Northrup Stewart, Sunbright

Robbie Gayle Northrup Stewart, age 81, born July 31, 1940, passed away August 15, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, N. Clayton Stewart; parents, Fred & Flarce Northrup; and 5 brothers; 1 sister.

Robbie leaves behind her sons, Danny (Anita) Stewart of Chatsworth, GA., Rick Stewart of Sunbright; grandson, Matthew Hunter of Sunbright; sisters, Judy F. Shannon of Sunbright, Doris Hughes of Cincinnati, OH., and Altheiah (Dennis Ray) Jones of Deer Lodge and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will have a graveside service at 5 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Sunbright Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robbie Gayle Northrup Stewart.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robbie Stewart of Sunbright, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

