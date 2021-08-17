Roane County man facing charges related to child pornography in Morgan County

Brad Jones

(Story courtesy of our friends at WECO Radio in Wartburg – Written by Andrew Knight) – A 39-year-old Roane County man, Samuel Lee McIlwain, is facing four counts of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor and two counts of sexual aggravated battery in connection with a Ninth Judicial Task Force’s Internet Crimes Against Children division.

The alleged victim is a 12-year-old from Morgan County.

According to a warrant, a cell number belonging to McIlwain was searched while the task force was investigating a Cybertip. The search allegedly turned up several images of child pornography.

McIlwain’s bond is $240,000 and he has a court date of Oct. 14, 2021.

