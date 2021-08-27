Roane Businessman Dies in Wreck in Harriman

We are still awaiting the Harriman Police Department to confirm the person killed in yesterday evenings single vehicle wreck on Pansy Hill Road, but Facebook reports have confirmed the owner and operator of Wheels Towing, Darrell Fink, has died after the accident on Pansy Hill Road in Harriman Thursday Evening. Harriman Police and Fire responded to the scene just before 6:30, after receiving a call that a Wheels Towing truck ran off the road and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Vernal Drive. It was reported that Fink was unresponsive at the scene and an ambulance did take him to Roane Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Fink’s vehicle was the only one involved in the accident and he was the lone occupant in the truck. It appears that he may have had a medical condition while driving that caused him to run off the road. Pansy Hill Road was shut down to traffic at the scene for about an hour.

