Roane and Cumberland County Covid case count active and in-active numbers as of Aug 4th

According to new data from The Tennessee Department of Health in Roane County Yesterday, there were 210 reported active cases of COVID-19, that’s up 26 from Tuesday.

There have been 6,658 total cases of Covid reported, 110 deaths, there are currently 164 hospitalized and 6,338 recovered or inactive cases.

Current Tennessee Department of Health data shows, in Cumberland County there are 259 active cases of COVID-19, which is up from a recent low of only one on July 5, 2021.

To date, in Cumberland County there have been 7,211 total cases of Covid reported, 143 deaths, there are currently 181 hospitalized and 6,809 recovered or inactive cases. Yesterday there were 259 reported active cases, that’s up 27 from Tuesday

