Richard (Ricky) Allen Durham, Deer Lodge

Richard (Ricky) Allen Durham, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2021. Ricky was born May 9, 1959, to Harold and Polly Durham. He was a member of High Point Freewill Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Durham, and infant sister Donna Gail Durham.

He is survived by his mother Polly Durham, brother and sister-in-law; Freddie and Karen Durham, sister and brother-in-law; Marsha and Rex Spurling, brother; Gary Durham and his fiancée Beth Hooper.

Son; Nick and daughter Erica

5 grandchildren, a special step-granddaughter; Brianna De La Torre, and Grant De La Torre

Special step-grandson; Briley Stephens

2 special step-great-grandchildren; Aubri and Adi De La Torre

Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 12 to 2 pm at the Friends Chapel Baptist Church in the Chestnut Ridge Community. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Tony Huling and Bro. Isaac Huling officiating. Interment will follow funeral services in the Friends Chapel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ricky Durham.

